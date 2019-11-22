Items seized by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service on July 12, 2019, in connection to charges laid against Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander. Pictured: 1450 grams of vegetative cannabis; three cans of compressed butane; a propane canister; vacuum chamber attached to a vacuum pump; one baking dish; 2 grams of Psylocybin (Magic Mushrooms); and cannabis solid concentrate. (CFNIS handout)

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces at the base in Comox is facing two drug-related charges for allegedly possessing magic mushrooms and cannabis.

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, a member of the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, has been charged with one count of production of cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Act and one count of possession of an illegal substance, the Department of National Defence said in a news release Friday.

An investigation into the alleged possession began on July 12 when the forces’ internal investigations service was executing a search warrant related to another investigation at Alexander’s home.

Psylocybin, or magic mushrooms, as well as cannabis solid concentrate and other equipment was seized, the department said.

The charges are now being dealt with within the military justice system. Alexander could face court martial.”

ALSO READ: 442 Squadron change of command at 19 Wing Comox

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report
Next story
Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Just Posted

WEB POLL: Do you think the federal government should step in to end the CN strike?

Long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions top of mind for workers

Prince Rupert’s Salvation Army receives $550 on a 550th celebration

The Indo Canadian Sikh Association of Prince Rupert will be celebrating their first Sikh Guru

WATCH: Going once, going twice… Rotary Auction gone!

The Prince Rupert Rotary club received $85K in donations and made $60k back in revenues

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

New band mayor elected in Lax Kw’alaams

Garry Reece Sr. will be replacing John Helin as band mayor

STORY & VIDEO: Crafty combo means even more entertainment at this year’s Kaien Island Craft Fair

Live music and food were 2019’s new arrivals at the popular event

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Your Prince Rupert 55th Rotary Auction guide

Online guide to all the items up for bid before Monday’s live auction

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

65-million-year-old triceratops fossil arrives in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a Triceratops prosus

Most Read