The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 10, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Canada’s top court orders new trial over ‘friends with benefits’ claim in sex assault case

A complainant’s sexual history can’t ordinarily be used as evidence unless directly relevant to a charge

Canada’s top court says an Edmonton man shouldn’t have been able to tell a jury that he was in a “friends-with-benefits” relationship with an alleged sexual assault victim.

Patrick John Goldfinch was charged in 2014 with assaulting a woman he once lived with, but was acquitted by a jury.

A complainant’s sexual history can’t ordinarily be used as evidence unless it’s directly relevant to the charge.

The trial judge allowed the information over concerns that jurors would have thought the relationship was platonic — a decision that the majority of the Alberta Court of Appeal disagreed with and ordered a new trial.

The Supreme Court of Canada agrees with the Alberta Court of Appeal, and is ordering a new trial.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

In a 6-1 ruling this morning, the court says the evidence was only used to suggest that the alleged victim was likely to consent to sex with Goldfinch because she had consented in the past, which isn’t allowed under the “rape-shield” law.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court
Next story
Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

Just Posted

UPDATE: Prince Rupert Fire Department complete Third Ave. fire investigation

Deputy fire chief says not enough concrete evidence to determine cause

Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

Patty’s Burger Wagon loses more than 50 per cent of revenue over construction on McBride St., owner says

Patty Barki contemplated shutting down her business after construction began on McBride again

UPDATE: Suspect at-large in Prince Rupert now in custody

Suspect turned himself in after RCMP opened an investigation into the weapon-related incident

Prince Rupert high school trending upward on Fraser Institute’s rankings

SD52 superintendent Irene LaPierre says it’s just a number

PHOTO GALLERY: Onto the next chapter for Prince Rupert grads

Pacific Coast School, Class of 2019

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Most Read