The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on October 11, 2018. The Supreme Court is expected today to clarify the limits of Canada’s rape-shield law. At issue is just how far the law should go in protecting sexual-assault complainants from scrutiny of their sex lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada’s top court convicts man barred from cross-examining victim by rape shield law

The man known as R.V. was convicted of sexually interfering with a 15-year-old girl

Canada’s top court has restored the conviction of a man who argued the rape shield law had prevented him from defending himself properly.

While the court found errors in previous rulings leading to his conviction, it said no miscarriage of justice had occurred.

The man known as R.V. was convicted of sexually interfering with a 15-year-old girl.

To bolster its case, the Crown introduced evidence she became pregnant at the time of the alleged assault.

Lower courts refused to allow R.V. to cross-examine her on other sexual activity that might have accounted for her pregnancy.

Ontario’s Appeal Court ordered a new trial, but the Supreme Court said that was a mistake and convicted R.V.

ALSO READ: Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard to stand trial in sex assault case

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Grades 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Just Posted

Port employment jumps by 1,000 in two years

1.5 billion dollars worth of economic activity created in the region in 2018

Liberals acclaim former Fort St. James councillor as Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate

Dave Birdi, Binche Whut’en First Nation economic development officer, enters race to replace Cullen

DP World makes statement on incident at Fairview Container Terminal

Operations were temporarily halted on July 26

Whitecaps week in Prince Rupert

Youth soccer summer camp sees its biggest turnout ever

Demonstration fishery is being conducted along Nass River

The fishery will open from July 28 to Aug. 3

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Canada’s top court convicts man barred from cross-examining victim by rape shield law

The man known as R.V. was convicted of sexually interfering with a 15-year-old girl

B.C. Grades 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

‘We want to go back to work’: Ferry strike ongoing

Day 6 of the strike.

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Most Read