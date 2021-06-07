Canada’s largest crane is at home in Prince Rupert

The crane arrived at DP World after a month-long voyage across the Pacific

Canada’s officially largest crane arrived on June 1st at the Port of Prince Rupert as DP World’s 8th large lifter with the outreach of 25 containers. The blue crane travelled with three others destined for the U.S.A. from Shanghai, China. (Photo: Prince Rupert Port Authority Facebook)

Prince Rupert’s claims to fame are growing with another landmark arrival of the officially largest crane in Canada, making its home at the Port of Prince Rupert’s DP World, on June 1.

As part of the Prince Rupert Phase 2B, Stage 1A expansion project the crane took 18 months to build. Transported across the Pacific ocean in a month-long voyage from Shanghai, China, the crane was carried with three others destined for the U.S.A.

As the eighth crane at the Fairview Terminal and designed at world-class productivity levels, the new addition is equipped with the latest ‘Drive and Control’ technology. It has an outreach of 25 containers.

The new major equipment enables DP World in P.R. to easily service the globe’s largest vessels, DP World stated, on its social media page.

When the first three cranes, each weighing 1,800 tonnes and standing 80 metres high arrived in Canada’s now third busiest port, it was an historic day in the city. The delivery marked the port as a major entry point for goods being shipped between North America and Asia.

Prince Rupert Port Authority’s terminal expansion commenced 2021. The P2B project is separated into 2 stages: 1A is expected completion by quarter three in 2022 with an increase to 1.6M. Stage 1B, is expected to be completed quarter four of 2023, increasing terminal capacity to 1.8 million TEUs.

K-J Millar | Journalist