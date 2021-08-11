An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

Document will function as proof of vaccination

The federal government and the provinces are collaborating on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel, the immigration ministry announced Wednesday (Aug. 11).

The document will function as proof of vaccination for international travel, even though Ottawa is urging Canadians to avoid leaving the country for non-essential reasons.

“Around the world, vaccination rates are increasing and countries are reopening their borders,” said federal Health Minister Patty Hadju. “We will continue our work with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners to provide Canadians with a secure and reliable proof of vaccination, which could be required for international travel.”

The federal government is working with the provinces to create a streamlined program that will work for all provincial and territorial vaccination records.

Vaccine passports will be able to be used as proof of COVID-19 immunization for foreign border officials and allow Canadians to certify their vaccination status when they return to the country.

Travellers will be able to submit proof of vaccination in the ArriveCAN app or on the ArriveCAN website. Paper copies will be available for those that require them.

Currently, vaccinated Canadians returning to the country can avoid quarantine as long as they test negative prior to getting to Canada and again upon arrival. Fully vaccinated Americans can also enter the country after border restrictions were lifted earlier this month, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

All other fully vaccinated international travels are expected to be allowed to enter the country starting Sept. 7.

READ MORE: Despite Delta variant, Canada welcomes back fully vaxxed U.S. citizens, permanent residents

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
U.S. vows to isolate Taliban if they take power by force
Next story
Man arrested after child, 7, abducted from Victoria-area summer camp

Just Posted

Rushbrook Harbour in Prince Rupert and managed by Port Edward Harbour Authority will receive repairs financed by the Small Harbours Program, Keri Dybhavn harbour authority manager said, on Aug. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$11 million to fund repairs at three local harbours

Ann Leach general manager of North Pacific Cannery Museum said on Aug. 5 a donation from world-renowned master carver Dempsey Bob is extra special because he embodies the canneries and the lives of the people who lived and worked there. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Dempsey Bob donates artistic residency to North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward

Sub-sea fibre optics networks, which carry internet signals over glass filaments, are gradually being installed through the Connect Coast Project from Vancouver to Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii as well as to rural and remote communities by CityWest. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)
Another expansion at $5.64 million for two new CityWest projects

Coast Mountain College student Chevy Alexander is presented with the $500 John Jensen bursary awarded to a student who shows great political activity, sponsored by the Academic Workers Union and presented by union treasurer and college teacher Reto Riesen. (Photo: supplied)
PR student awarded for activism