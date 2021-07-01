Police are looking for 33-year-old Emile Williams who had been living at a Vancouver halfway house. (Vancouver Police)

Police are looking for 33-year-old Emile Williams who had been living at a Vancouver halfway house. (Vancouver Police)

Canada-wide warrant issued for man in Vancouver convicted of manslaughter

Anyone who sees Emile Williams or has information on his whereabouts should call 911

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man police say allegedly committed new crimes this week while on statutory release for a manslaughter conviction.

Vancouver Police allege the suspect assaulted and threatened another person on Saturday.

Emile Williams, who is 33, had been living at a Vancouver halfway house.

He was sentenced for manslaughter in 2013.

In addition to the Canada-wide warrant for breach of Corrections and Conditional Release Act, Williams also has B.C.-wide warrants for assault and uttering threats.

Police say he has a violent history, and anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

crimeVancouver police

Previous story
Heat wave: more records broken across B.C.
Next story
Wildfire north of Kamloops still out of control at 20,000 hectares

Just Posted

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked July 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

Prince Rupert Lions Club donated $1,000 to the North Coast Mountain Bike Association. The cheque is presented in front of the garden at Acropolis Manor the Lions have adopted to maintain.
Lions Club donates more than $16,000 to Prince Rupert locals

Quinn Smith, Charles Hays Secondary School student won a Traditional Knowledge and Medicine poster design award, from FORED BC Society, announced in May. Quinn was inspired to complete the ink drawing of his family crest when reading a book his uncle sent to him. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of the City: Quinn Smith has what it takes

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC has a new programming partnership with SD 52. Mentoring will occur during school hours at the mentors and child convenience for one hour a week starting in Sept. (Photo: Supplied)
Big Brother Big Sisters extend their arms to embrace Prince Rupert