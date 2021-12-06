Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. is shown on May 1, 2018. Merck Canada announced it plans to manufacture it’s oral antiviral COVID-19 drug in Canada, making the country a global hub for the production of the potentially game-changing treatment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Seth Wenig

Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. is shown on May 1, 2018. Merck Canada announced it plans to manufacture it’s oral antiviral COVID-19 drug in Canada, making the country a global hub for the production of the potentially game-changing treatment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Seth Wenig

Canada to manufacture Merck COVID-19 antivirals if regulator approves

Merck’s clinical trial showed a 50 per cent reduced risk of hospitalization or death

Merck Canada announced it plans to manufacture its oral antiviral COVID-19 drug in Canada, making the country a global hub for the production of the potentially game-changing treatment.

The drug company has invested $19 million to scale up production of its antiviral drug, molnupiravir, at Thermo Fisher Scientific’s facility in Whitby, Ont.

The drug — one of the first treatments for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients — is currently pending Health Canada approval.

The antiviral works by blocking the enzyme essential for viral replication.

Merck’s clinical trial showed a 50 per cent reduced risk of hospitalization or death compared to placebo patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

Last week Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi announced Canada had signed a deal to purchase 500,000 courses of the oral antiviral drug, with the option to purchase another 500,000 if Health Canada gives the green light.

READ MORE: Canada buying up to 1.5 million courses of oral antiviral drugs to fight COVID-19

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Federal government says Canada border testing contracts worth up to $631 million
Next story
No evidence Liberals knew appeal over residential school payments was dropped: Miller

Just Posted

The Vet to Pet mobile clinic will have limited service, but will provide some basic services such as spays and neuters. (Norman Galimski/Photo)
Mobile vet clinic on its way to Prince Rupert

The basketball ANTB Christmas Classic is cancelled in 2021, Peter Haugan event organizer, said on Dec. 3. Hydaburg’s T.J. Young plays against Prince Rupert’s Brady Johnston in the 2020 ANTB tournament. (File photo)
ANBT Christmas Classic cancelled in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert RCMP arrested a man on DEc. 24 after he was driving erratically in the Rupert Square mall parking lot, damaging several vehicles and shopping carts, sending one woman to hospital. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Man arrested after erratic driving in Prince Rupert mall parking lot

Remo Pomponio shaves off his Movember moustache on Nov. 30 at the Prince Rupert fire hall. The Prince Rupert Fire Rescue team raised $1,660 together. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP top Fire Rescue in Movember challenge