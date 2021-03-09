Waitress Myrtille Faucher takes customers’ orders at the Eastside Mario’s restaurant in Bromont, Que. on Monday, March 8, 2021. Customers are allowed to dine in as of Monday in restaurants outside of the greater Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Waitress Myrtille Faucher takes customers’ orders at the Eastside Mario’s restaurant in Bromont, Que. on Monday, March 8, 2021. Customers are allowed to dine in as of Monday in restaurants outside of the greater Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada to honour those lost to COVID on one-year anniversary of pandemic

Day of observance will be held on March 11

Canada will hold a day of observance to honour those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference Tuesday (March 9).

That day will be Thursday, March 11, the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic.

Since then, there have been 890,698 cases in Canada, including 22,276 deaths.

More to come.

