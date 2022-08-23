Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses supporters as he attends a Laurier Club event in Halifax on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses supporters as he attends a Laurier Club event in Halifax on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau

PM pushes back against Russian claims western sanctions creating rising global food prices

Ottawa will create a special team to counter Russian disinformation and propaganda, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday.

Canada is also expanding its sanctions list to include 62 more individuals as well as Russian dronemaker Concern Avtomatika in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister announced the new measures during a special meeting involving leaders from dozens of countries supporting Ukraine.

Notionally intended to discuss Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, the meeting came on the eve of the six-month anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its western neighbour.

Trudeau appeared via videolink from Toronto where he is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who also pledged more assistance to Ukraine.

Trudeau and Scholz also pushed back against Russian claims that western sanctions are responsible for rising food prices around the world, which the Canadian leader said was one reason the special disinformation team was being established.

“When the Russian regime blames sanctions for the food crisis around the world, they’re engaging in disinformation,” Trudeau said.

“We need to continue fighting Russian disinformation. That’s why Canada will create a dedicated team to help increase our capacity to monitor and detect Russian and other state sponsored disinformation.”

The prime minister also announced that Canada will be spending nearly $4 million on two projects to bolster Ukraine’s military and police services, including mental-health programs.

—Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Russia raiding Ukraine wheat stores, exporting it with false papers: Ukraine minister

Federal PoliticsRussia

Previous story
Floating $250,000 classroom for Coast Mountain College dedicated in Prince Rupert
Next story
B.C. wildfires: Close to 40,000 hectares burned so far in 2022

Just Posted

Smithers Skate Park Society was one of 11 community infrastructure and tourism projects receiving funding in B.C.’s northwest. Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan announced the total investment of more than $2.9 million in Prince Rupert on Aug. 23. (Photo: KJ Millar/The Northern View)
Northwest B.C.’s public spaces get a $2.9-million spruce up

Diver was charged $12,000 for getting too close to a pod of killer whales near Prince Rupert on July 22, 2022. An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Scuba diver fined $12K for getting too close to killer whales near Prince Rupert Harbour

Coast Mountain College faculty gave the thumbs up when a new floating classroom was added to the Prince Rupert campus on Aug. 22. A dedication ceremony saw the boat re-named Na Malsga Aks. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Floating $250,000 classroom for Coast Mountain College dedicated in Prince Rupert

Evacuation Alert Issued for Morice River Wildfire. (Submitted photo)
BREAKING: Evacuation Alert issued for Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to Morice River wildfire