(The Canadian Press)

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

The federal government says it doesn’t know enough about how, when and where dangerous goods move through the Canadian North, highlighting the potential risks of a major spill or other disaster.

As a result, Transport Canada acknowledges the possible effects on public safety and the environment are also unclear.

The department is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety.

READ MORE: Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

A newly issued call for bids to carry out the study says work will focus on regions north of the 55th parallel as well as on isolated areas in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario and northern Quebec.

The goal is to fully identify the hazardous substances transported throughout these areas, along with major hubs that link to relevant airports, marine ports, ice roads, railroads, mines, manufacturing plants and warehouses.

The information will help Transport Canada pinpoint potential risks and make decisions concerning safety regulations and compliance.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing
Next story
Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

Just Posted

Young Rupert skaters take their first strides on the ice

Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association helped young skaters sharpen their skills on Sept. 8

14 northern B.C. mayors ‘disappointed’ at LNG pipeline challenge

Prince Rupert didn’t take part in the support letter for LNG Canada project

Schaeffer brings his rugby game south

Prince Rupert’s Cody Schaeffer was recruited to play rugby for the Meralomas Rugby Club in Kitsilano

Crews testing for gas vapours in grounded Haida Gwaii barge

Barge needs to be declared safe before salvage crews can get to work

Rotary international exchange opens to Prince Rupert students

Cody Schaeffer, a former exchange student, reflects on his one year exchange in Germany

MVP of the Week: Conquering cancer one pedal at a time

Francis Wolfe has been been cycling to raise money for cancer for the past 10 years

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

Most Read