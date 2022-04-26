Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada Post to briefly resume mail service in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Groups in the Downtown Eastside say suspension endangers safety of those who rely on the mail

Canada Post is temporarily resuming service delivery to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside more than a month after it stopped bringing mail to a two-block area over safety concerns.

A statement from the Crown corporation says carriers will be delivering in the area Tuesday to Friday this week, allowing for a temporary return to service.

It says it will also extend the hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Woodland Drive postal facility, the site 14 blocks from the neighbourhood where the mail is being rerouted.

The statement says the post office understands the concerns being raised about the importance of the service and it is working hard to put measures in place to provide that delivery.

Groups organizing an afternoon protest today in the Downtown Eastside say the suspension endangers the health and safety of those who rely on the mail to receive paycheques and social and disability assistance.

Canada Post hasn’t said what set off the suspension of service on March 23, other than to say it has safety concerns for its carriers.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada Post deliveries paused in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside over safety concerns

Canada PostVancouver

Previous story
Fort St. James speed skater Liam Reidlinger back from Canada West youth championships

Just Posted

Digby Island ferry worker in June 2021 ready’s the vessel for an across the harbour voyage to the airport. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Airport ferry relocation and waterfront improvements are closer at hand

Fire Crew responded to the early morning fire at the Usk Chapel east of Terrace on April 22. (Usk Pioneer Chapel/Facebook)
Fire causes extensive damage to historic Usk Pioneer Chapel near Terrace

Joan Mostad, Rudy Kelly and Treena Yaahlskaanii Decker were awarded by the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council on April 24 with recognitions for their contributions to the art scene in the city. The afternoon ceremony was held at the Tom Rooney Playhouse. (Photo: supplied)
Three Prince Rupert artists recognized for contributions to arts community

Paul Myrehaug displays his comedic talent at the Snowed in Comedy Tour on April 20 at the Lester Centre.
Comedy and concerts keep Prince Rupert in the arts