Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, holds a media availability on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, holds a media availability on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada officially buying F-35 fighter jet for $19B to replace CF-18s

Canada to purchase 88 F-35s, with the first aircraft to be delivered in 2026

Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet to replace its aging CF-18s, ending the years-long search where it first began.

Canada had announced plans to buy the F-35 back in 2010, before politics and government mismanagement scuttled that decision.

The government says Canada will ultimately buy 88 F-35s at an estimated cost of $19 billion, with the first aircraft to be delivered in 2026.

The Canadian Press reported last month that the Defence Department had been authorized to spend $7 billion on an initial set of 16 F-35s and associated gear.

Officials confirmed in a briefing today that Canada will buy all 88 F-35s in a phased approach, with the initial investment including infrastructure upgrades, spare parts and other one-time costs.

Canada is expected to pay US$85 million per F-35, which officials say is the same price as the United States.

RELATED: Canada invests another US$70M in F-35 development despite no commitment to buy

Federal PoliticsFighter jetsMilitary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Hawaii eruption not dangerous but offers spectacular sight
Next story
Mazatlán mayor reassures Canadians and other visitors following cartel violence

Just Posted

A group of students in the UNBC medical program visited Stellat’en Health Centre on April 5. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Omineca Express)
B.C. adds doctor training spaces in bid to ease northern shortage

Discovery Daycare Centre in Prince Rupert is converting 32 spaces to the $10 a day care, announced the Ministry of Education and Child Care on Jan. 3. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert child care centre joins $10-a-day program

Artistic rendering of Horizon North Crossroads Lodge in Kitimat. Dexterra, the company that manages the facility, has been found guilty of violating the Workers Compensation Act by not properly investigating a bullying complaint. (File graphic)
Kitimat work lodge management company found guilty of not properly investigating bullying

While medical schools may turn out graduates there are not enough training spaces to keep them in the north, communities say. (Black Press file photo)
Northwest B.C. communities call for help amid doctor shortage