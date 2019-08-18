Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, arrives to make an announcement regarding the protection of children from online sexual exploitation during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale’s office says the United Kingdom has “off-loaded their responsibilities” in revoking the citizenship of a British-Canadian man imprisoned in Syria.

A statement released today from Goodale’s office says “Canada is disappointed” that the U.K. government stripped Jack Letts of his British citizenship.

Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years after he travelled to Syria to support the Islamic State group.

Goodale’s office says it is aware of multiple Canadian citizens detained in Syria, but consular services will not be provided “to undue risk in this dangerous part of the world.”

The statement also says there is no legal obligation to facilitate their return to Canada.

A statement from the Home Office says revoking British citizenships is one way it counters terrorist threats, but it says the government does not comment on idividual cases.

Goodale’s office says Canadians involved in terrorism or violent extremism must be held accountable for their actions.

The Canadian Press

