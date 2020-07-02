Canada Day investigation by RCMP

Prince Rupert RCMP were outside Ashley Furniture store completing an investigation of injuries to a female on July 1, 2020. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Canada day, July 1, saw the Prince Rupert RCMP attend to a call to the 150 block of First Avenue in the early morning.

A female was found at 6:30 a.m. with head injuries and transported to the local hospital. Due to the nature of the injuries the female was later transported to a larger area hospital, Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer with RCMP, said.

Police had the area around the Ashley Furniture store loading ramp cordoned off through-out the day to proceed with their investigation.

“Until it can be determined otherwise we treat everything with caution,” Shoihet said about the police presence during hours after the call.

“It appears to be a medical incident at this point. Obviously (officers) will collect all information from the scene and make sure it is as it (has been reported).”

Ashley Furniture Store owner and operator Rob Eby said he hadn’t been told much about the incident, but that a friend had called him to tell him the police were at the store. When Eby drove past the store the area was taped off for investigation.

Incidents are not common in that area of the property, Eby said, however they will be placing security cameras at the loading dock in the near future to increase safety.

K-J Millar | Journalist

