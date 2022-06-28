Canada Day activties in Port Clements

Port Clements will be a bustle of activity for Canada Day weekend as it welcomes back in-person celebrations.

Kicking off the fun on July 1 is a fishing derby open for kids 15 years of age and younger. Head to the big dock at Rainbow Wharf for a chance to win prizes and make sure to bring a fishing licence.

The main day will be on July 2, with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. along Water Street.

At the Community Park on July 2 there will be activities for all ages. From a golf driving contest with a $1,000 prize for the first hole-in-one to kids games, a home run derby and a slow-pitch tournament.

Lastly, make sure to stop by the Port Clements museum to view and vote on your favourite birdhouse. If you want to enter your own, it has to be submitted to the museum by June 30 at 4 p.m. There will be money awards for the winners.

“I am really happy that it’s back. It’s just nice to see it, it feels like things are getting back to normal,” Brigid Cumming, councillor for the Village of Port Clements, said.

“Even if it isn’t as big or as eventful as it has been in the past, I’m really happy that we’re having what we’re having.”

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter