According to Statistics Canada, inflation in B.C. stayed at 6.2 per cent in February 2023 relative to January. While prices at the pumps dropped, rents rose. Inflation dropped across Canada to 5.2 per cent in February, down from 5.9 per cent in January. (Black Press Media File)

According to Statistics Canada, inflation in B.C. stayed at 6.2 per cent in February 2023 relative to January. While prices at the pumps dropped, rents rose. Inflation dropped across Canada to 5.2 per cent in February, down from 5.9 per cent in January. (Black Press Media File)

Can it get any worse? 33% in B.C. expect they’ll face even more financial woes in 2024

Inflation also remains sticky in BC at 6.2 per cent in February, while down across Canada

Inflation remains sticky in British Columbia, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada released this month.

While inflation across Canada dropped to 5.2 per cent in February 2023 year-over-year from 5.9 per cent in January 2023, B.C.’s rate remained at 6.2 per cent in February.

Higher housing costs in B.C. offset lower energy costs, according to Statistics Canada. Neighbouring Alberta saw the lowest price growth at 3.6 per cent, as gasoline and natural gas prices dropped significantly in that province.

But Statistics Canada warns against high expectations that the trend of declining inflation will continue.

While inflation has slowed in recent months – having increased 1.2 per cent compared to the period six months ago – prices remain elevated. Inflation has increased 8.3 per cent compared to 18 months ago and grocery prices remain on the rise. Prices for food purchased from stores rose 10.6 per cent in February 2023 in marking the seventh straight month of double-digit increases.

These figures appear just days after a new survey from Angus Reid Institute identified inflation as the most pressing issue among British Columbians. Almost 60 per cent respondents said it is the issue which they care about the most, followed by health care (42 per cent) and housing affordability (33 per cent).

RELATED: B.C. families to see last topped up benefit payment before permanent increase in July

Twenty-three per cent identified environment and climate as their most pressing issue, while 20 per cent pointed to public crime and safety. Survey respondents could choose up to three top issues.

Looking at issues of least interest among British Columbians, no one expressed personal concern about Canada’s national unity. COVID-19 (three per cent) and international issues (four per cent) round up the bottom three issues.

The survey also found British Columbians increasingly pessimistic about their current and future financial situations. Just over half (51 per cent) said their financial situation has worsened compared to a year ago. Only residents of the New Brunswick (56 per cent), Saskatchewan (55 per cent) and Alberta (52 per cent) reported higher figures.

Most daunting: 33 per cent of British Columbians think their pocket books will be worse off next year. Meanwhile, 41 per cent of Saskatchewan residents feel they were worse off 12 months from now.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmenteconomy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island couple wins battle to get son’s Indigenous name on birth certificate
Next story
Vancouver police arrest 217 people in 3-week crackdown on shoplifting

Just Posted

A view of the waterfront from Daajing Giids in June 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Daajing Giids to provide update on wastewater treatment plans

RCMP arrive at the 44.5 kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road on March 29 to execute a warrant obtained following an incident in which a Coastal GasLink worker was allegedly swarmed by a group of masked individuals on March 26. (Yintah Access video screen capture)
5 people arrested as police investigate alleged swarming of Coastal GasLink worker

CityWest announced a two-time $500,000 payment to the City of Prince Rupert to be made over the next two years to assist with the draft 2023 municipal budget and proposed 15.7 per cent property tax increase, (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
CityWest pledges $1M to Prince Rupert to soothe proposed 15.7 municipal tax increase wound

Improvements to the Skeena Bioenergy pellet plant are part of a three-year plan to return it and next-door Skeena Sawmills sawmill back to profitability. (Staff photo)
Terrace backs bid for Skeena Sawmills provincial aid package

Pop-up banner image