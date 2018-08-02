Campfires will still be allowed in Prince Rupert over the long weekend. (Black Press file photo)

Campfires allowed in Prince Rupert over the long weekend

City fire chief said due to moist weather there is no need for a fire ban within city limits

While campfires and open burning are banned across the northwest starting Friday, Prince Rupert residents will be able to roast s’mores or smokies within city limits.

“We’ll still allow burning permits for backyard burns and cooking fires,” said Dave Mckenzie, Prince Rupert fire chief.

Due to the last couple of days being cool and moist, he said there’s no need for a ban in the municipality.

However, once you get out of the city limits the ban is in effect.

“If we had another week or so of heat or dryness I would consider a ban for the city,” Mckenzie said on Thursday, Aug. 2.

