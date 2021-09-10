Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen on the side of a mountain in Monte Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen on the side of a mountain in Monte Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Campfires allowed across B.C. except southern Vancouver Island

Wildfire conditions ease, allowing relaxing of restrictions

As of noon Friday, campfires are once again allowed across most of British Columbia, with only the drought-challenged region of southern Vancouver Island still covered by restrictions.

The BC Wildfire Service says campfire prohibitions are being removed across the entire Kamloops Fire Centre and in the Boundary fire zone of the Southeast Fire Centre.

Bans were lifted last month in the Cariboo and Prince George fire centres and in the Northwest Fire Centre in July.

Campfires, which must be no more than half-a-metre wide by half-a-metre high, were allowed in the Coastal Fire Centre earlier this month but remain banned across the southern third of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

The wildfire service says fire activity is decreasing across B.C. but about 200 blazes are still burning and two are still ranked as fires of note, with both rated as either under control or being held.

Statistics from the Ministry of Forests and Emergency Management BC show 1,585 wildfires have charred 8,686 square kilometres of land since the start of the season on April 1.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Mexican firefighters set to go home after helping battle Okanagan wildfires

fire banwildfire

Previous story
Federal leaders back on the hustings after back-to-back debates

Just Posted

Heidi Bellis of Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club strokes her talent at practice on April 27, after winning the silver medal in the 11-12 girls 100-metre butterfly in the Virtual North & Interior Divisional Championships held in April in a new online format. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Prince Rupert Northern View)
Competitive swimming returns to Prince Rupert

Two large derelict vessels became beached on Sept. 8 after the dock they were moored to broke away, increasing environmental concerns voiced by Port Edward mayor Knut Bjorndal. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Prince Rupert Northern View)
Port Edward mayor pleads for govt. assistance after near environmental mishap

Shawn Weaver has been missing since early July from Kelowna and was on his way to Prince Rupert. Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen him. (Photo: supplied)
Missing person: Police are looking for Shawn Weaver

More than 40 people were vaccinated on Sept. 8 at a pop-up vaccination clinic located in the Coast Mountain College parking lot in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert pop-up clinic vaccinates over 40 people