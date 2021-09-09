Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

Kamloops and Boundary zone prohibitions eased as of Friday at noon

A reduced fire danger rating has sparked the allowance of campfires in the Kamloops and Boundary zones.

Therefore Okanagan residents are allowed to break out the marshmallows, effective noon Friday, Sept. 10. The ban has been in place since June 30.

READ MORE: Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

“Favourable fall weather conditions continue to reduce the fire danger rating in many regions of British Columbia,” the BC Wildfire Service said Sept. 9.

“Although fire danger ratings have declined in the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire use.”

While campfires are allowed, category two and three open fire remain prohibited, which includes the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages. These restrictions remain in place until Oct. 15, or until the order is rescinded.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire defends lift of campfire ban in parts of province as summer subsides

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021fire banOkanagan

Previous story
Derelict vessels become unmoored in Port Edward harbour and will be more than $2m to remove

Just Posted

Shawn Weaver has been missing since early July from Kelowna and was on his way to Prince Rupert. Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen him. (Photo: supplied)
Missing person: Police are looking for Shawn Weaver

More than 40 people were vaccinated on Sept. 8 at a pop-up vaccination clinic located in the Coast Mountain College parking lot in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert pop-up clinic vaccinates over 40 people

A fishing vessel unloads near the ferry terminal in Prince Rupert on June 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Appeal deadline for Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program extended

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates for the 2021 federal election (clockwise from top left): Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal), Adeana Young (Green Party), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage). (Black Press Media composite image)
Vote projection: NDP’s Bachrach heavy favourite in Skeena—Bulkley Valley