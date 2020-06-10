“Calling Carla Rourke to the principal’s office, please”

Sandy Jones, principal of Charles Hayes Secondary School has been promoted to the board office position as director of education. Vice Principal, Carla Rourke will step into the principal’s office on June 11 as the new head of the high school. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Sandy Jones, principal of Charles Hayes Secondary School has been promoted to the board office position as director of education. Vice Principal, Carla Rourke will step into the principal’s office on June 11 as the new head of the high school. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

There are changes and promotions all around in the School District 52 staff line up with a new high school principal announced for Charles Hays Secondary School (CHSS).

Carla Rourke, vice principal of CHSS, has been appointed to the position of principal effective June 11. The current high school principal, Sandy Pond, will be taking up the board office position of director of education on the same date. As well, current director of education, Andrew Samoil will become assistant superintendent to Sandra Jones, who has returned from retirement.

Rourke joined the SD 52 team in 2006 and became V.P. in 2013. Rourke is a seasoned asset to the school with her entire 14-year-career within the district at the school.

“Carla has demonstrated her leadership in the district’s largest school and is ready for the challenge ahead of her,” Sandra Jones, acting superintendent said.

“I am very excited to take up the position,” Rourke said. “We have a great staff and I am excited to be able to continue on and work with amazing people.”

Rourke said the school is a couple of years into the new curriculum and she wants to make sure things are working well for the students.

“We are on the third year of our new timetable. We’re going to get a chance to take a look at that as a staff and see what’s working and if we want to make any adjustments. It’s exciting that way.

“We have a great school, great community kids and great parents. It makes it fun,” Rourke said.

As Pond passes the helm of the high school over to Rourke, she takes with her to the director of instruction position, more than 20 years of education experience in the local district. Pond became vice-principal in 2007 with a principalship following in 2008. She has been leading CHSS for the past seven years.

“Sandy (Pond) has a wealth of experience in both elementary and secondary settings, and will provide excellent support to the educational leaders in our schools.

“Andrew has moved from an initial responsibility for the district’s information technology system, to a role as an educational leader in the district,” Jones said.

“I am glad that I am here, able to step back into the role and to help the board with the transition,” Jones said as she expressed positivity for SD 52 moving forward.

“I am so pleased to see all of these exceptional leaders step up to help the district move forward to meet the needs of each of our students,” Pond said.

