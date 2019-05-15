Butze Rapids Trail has been closed due to maintenance, but is expected to reopen on May 15. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Butze Rapids Trail closed for gravel maintenance

The North Coast trail is expected to reopen on May 15

Butze Rapids Trail is getting a makeover.

Entry points to the trail were blocked off on Tuesday, May 14, with no information as to why. On May 15, Recreation Sites and Trails BC responded, stating that a section of the trail near the water that has been eroding is being re-gravelled.

“The crew is slinging in bags of gravel with a helicopter to minimize impacts to other parts of the trail from back and forth traffic,” said Bryan Last, district recreation officer.

“It is expected that the re-gravelling work will take a couple weeks at most, and the closure is just for the slinging of gravel into place, so the trail should be open again shortly while crews are working on it.”

The trail is expected to be open Wednesday, May 15, and onward.

