Bushels of bounty to be found at first Prince Rupert pop-up farmers market

The first pop-up farmers market in Prince Rupert will be in Cowbay on August 27, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Gwyneth Anderson photo)

Bushels of bounty will abound at the first Kaien Island Seaside Pop-up Market with a plethora of fresh, locally grown and harvested produce, other local products and craft beer, announced Ecotrust Canada on August 10.

“The city of rainbows is ready for its own farmer’s market and to support a burgeoning food economy that brings together local growers, processors, and retailers,” Shannon Lough, communications manager for Ecotrust, stated in a media release.

The Seaside Pop-up Market is a great opportunity for city residents to show that local food access is important to them, Charles Gerein, food systems coordinator for Ecotrust Canada said.

“… A market showcasing and selling locally produced food can thrive and become an integral part of our community,” he said.

Rain or shine, in Cowbay, on Saturday, August 27, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the market will provide fresh produce from local growers, including Charles Hays Secondary School greenhouse, Farmer Cam’s Foods from Terrace, as well as prepared food from Sourdough YPR and Yaga Cafe.

Market-goers will be entertained with live music, food trucks and artisans during the afternoon event.

“The market will be held at both Hecate Strait Development Employment Society (HSDES), and the Wheelhouse Brewing Company, where they’ll be pouring ‘latissima Gose’, a beer made with sugar kelp grown by Metlakatla Development Corporation’s Regenerative Ocean Farm. Proceeds from the beer will be donated to a local charitable organization,” Lough stated.

Hecate Strait Program Coordinator, Alicia Garcia, said the organization is excited to be one of the partners in this endeavour.

“One of our goals at Hecate Strait is to help create opportunities for people to advance their small businesses, provide training opportunities, and create a strong local economy … it will provide our clients an opportunity to put their skills to work as volunteers at the market.”

The HSDES has delivered labour market and small business programs, skills training, and newcomer services throughout Northwest BC for more than 25 years. The Society takes a community-driven approach to all of its work to spark local economic development and labour market capacity, the media statement reads.

Craig Outhet, part-owner of Wheelhouse Brewing Company, said they are thrilled to host the pop-up market and knows the importance of supporting local.

“We are passionate about using products from the northwest. Whether it is locally grown sugar kelp or foraged spruce tips, those ingredients add flavours unique to our region in Wheelhouse beer,” he said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist