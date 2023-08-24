A North Shuswap resident attempts to control a spot fire left in the wake of the Bush Creek East wildfire that spread through the area Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023. (Angela Lagore photo)

Bush Creek East wildfire in Shuswap could see large increase when smoke clears

BC Wildfire Services hasn’t been able to update the size of the fire since Monday, Aug. 20

The Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap continues to burn and because of smoke in the area, BC Wildfire Services hasn’t been able to upgrade the size of the blaze since Monday (Aug. 20).

Going into Thursday, all evacuation orders and alerts remain in place, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD). There are more than 4,600 properties were on evacuation order and 864 were on alert. The evacuation map can be found on the CSRD website.

The CSRD confirmed on Wednesday that 11 structures have been lost so far because of the 41,041-hectare and growing blaze. BC Wildfire Services information officer Forrest Tower also said the size of the fire could be larger as they haven’t been able to update the size in the last three days.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

