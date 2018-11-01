RCMP are not recommending travel on Highway 97 north of Prince George. Earlier in the day Thursday a bus carrying workers went off the road and several people were injured. DriveBC Webcam

Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically

RCMP not recommending travel due to road conditions north of PG

A single vehicle bus crash north of Prince George sent several people to hospital, one with critical injuries, Thursday afternoon.

Cpl. Craig Douglass, PG RCMP Communications NCO/Media Liaison Officer confirmed Thursday evening there were four or five passengers sent to hospital as a result of the crash, including the one critically injured person. All of the other passengers were either taken to Prince George, or to their work, he said.

Douglas described the vehicle as a bus carrying workers. He noted the roads were slushy, and that it had been snowing on and off all day when the incident occurred at about 3:45 p.m., however, the cause of the crash is unknown at this early time in the investigation.

“And it’s getting colder and the roads are getting worse,” he said. “We are not recommending travel at this time.”

DriveBC is reporting the incident happened 22 kilometres north of Prince George on Highway 97 between Mitchell Road and Summit Lake Road.

Douglass said the highway is opening to single vehicle alternating traffic, but will close again later for a while when they remove the bus from the ditch.

He said other reports stating there were 16 injured are not correct.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canfor curtailing sawmill operations in B.C.

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s Halloween Fest makes spooky return

Approximately 1,500 people enjoyed the 31st annual event

LNG panel featured at First Nations business forum

Fourth annual Nation2Nation forum expanded over two-days

Winter season prompts BC Bus North schedule changes

Schedule changes designed to complete trips along Highway 16 during daylight hours

Minister Sims speaks on need for improved connectivity in northern B.C.

Jinny Sims stopped in Prince Rupert as part of a tour promoting a new cell tower in Witset

LETTER: Disturbing Halloween imagery will keep me off website until after holiday is over

Surrey councillor-elect says photo showing woman dressed as zombie should never have been on home page

This Week Podcast — Episode 109

A Prince Rupert Public Library special with Lou Allison and what to read this fall season

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically

RCMP not recommending travel due to road conditions north of PG

Canfor curtailing sawmill operations in B.C.

Company cites log supply constraints, log costs and current market conditions

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

UBC Okanagan research determines oxygen may help dementia patients

Oxygen therapy proves beneficial for some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

Most Read