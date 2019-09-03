Burnaby Hospital is 65 years old. (Wikimedia Commons)

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

Burnaby Hospital will undergo a “complete redevelopment” at a cost of $1.3 billion, Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday.

The redevelopment will include two new patient care towers, a larger emergency department, new operating rooms and nearly 400 beds in an upgrade on the existing site.

Horgan promised during the 2017 B.C. election campaign that an NDP government would proceed with replacing Burnaby Hospital, with a price tag estimated at $2.1 billion. One of the largest hospitals in B.C. with more than 300 beds, Burnaby Hospital opened in 1952.

RELATED: New St. Paul’s Hospital set to open in 2026

RELATED: Terrace hospital replacement plan approved

Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix said planning continues for a second hospital in Surrey, but Surrey Memorial has had significant expansion and Burnaby is a higher priority for the ministry.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies
Next story
Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Just Posted

Prince Rupert and Port Edward an anchor point for UNBC history course

University of Northern British Columbia students are studying the history of fishing and canneries

Search and Rescue looking for missing person near rapids

One person is missing after a boat capsizes near Butze Rapids

Heiltsuk Nation sign agreement with feds and province for self-government

The Tuígila Agreement seeks practical solutions to demonstrate tangible commitment to reconciliation

MVP of the Week: Home, home on the road

Jacqueline Bromley finds her peace on the road — albeit in very different mediums

Prince Rupert RCMP shoot and kill dog

Police and the City said the dog posed an immediate threat toward members of the public

Heart of Our City: Sharing a piece of history

Mona Izumi volunteers at the North Pacific Cannery to share the story of her Japanese heritage

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall

Voters take to the polls in October

B.C.’s costly gasoline partly due to low-carbon requirements

B.C.’s increasing requirement similar to Oregon, California

Most Read