Ridley Terminals Inc., a coal export terminal once a Crown corporation and now a privately held company has rebranded as Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited, the organization announced on April 28. (Image supplied)

Ridley Terminals Inc., a coal export terminal once a Crown corporation and now a privately held company has rebranded as Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited, the organization announced on April 28. (Image supplied)

Bulk export terminal in Prince Rupert gets a new name and new look

Ridley Terminals rebrands to Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited (Trigon) is the new name for Ridley Terminals, announced the corporation on Aug. 28.

The former Crown corporation is now privately owned by the Lax Kw’alaams Band, Metlakatla First Nation, Riverside Holdings and AMCI Group. The marine terminal has been a vital link in Canada’s northern trade gateway since 1983, employing more than 115 workers with a payroll of $20 million.

The new name and identity were inspired by Coast Ts’msyen reflect significant recent and planned future changes at the terminal with its accelerating progress toward a more diversified and sustainable future, the company stated in a media release.

“Our new identity is about looking forward, while honouring Coast Ts’msyen culture and traditions, as we advance our company’s commitment to reconciliation through both Indigenous ownership and a strong, sustainable operation,” Rob Booker, Trigon president and CEO said. “We are charting an exciting path forward for the benefit of everyone.”

The new three-pointed “trigon” identifier is a visual design element drawn from the cultural context of the company’s Indigenous co-owners, the statement reads and is known to represent the concepts of transition and upward movement. It speaks to Trigon’s ownership, connection to the community and vision for the future, the company stated.

“A particular focus for our terminal is the export of reduced and zero-carbon energy, with hydrogen in the form of ammonia being a leading contender,” Booker said. “There’s existing production and tremendous opportunity in Canada and even greater global demand. As many countries increasingly put hydrogen at the top of their list as part of their commitment to global decarbonization, we intend to play a significant role in this evolution as Canada’s first hydrogen-as-ammonia export terminal.”

Trigon’s core operations are steelmaking, thermal coal, and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) exports, The company has been investing in the necessary infrastructure to support new green energy exports.

“Rapid transition is very much the pathway we’ve been on since the terminal’s privatization and we have great ambitions for Trigon’s future,” he said.

Booker notes that Trigon is continuing to advance the already-permitted construction of a multi-commodity second berth, which would double the terminal’s throughput capacity and enable the handling of new products including hydrogen, wood pellets and other exports from the 180-hectare site on Ridley Island.

The site operates on a 24/7 basis with a current annual capacity of 18.5 million tonnes. On-site storage capacity is 1.4 million tonnes, with loading rates of up to 9,000 tonnes per hour.

 
K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Port of Prince RupertRidley Terminals

Previous story
Feds extend post-grad work permits for 50,000 students — but advocates say it’s not enough
Next story
Official ceremony launches Island Responder into a new era

Just Posted

Ridley Terminals Inc., a coal export terminal once a Crown corporation and now a privately held company has rebranded as Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited, the organization announced on April 28. (File photo/The Northern View)
Bulk export terminal in Prince Rupert gets a new name and new look

Pacific Aurora Construction Management Limited has been named as the new residential developer for a subdivision on Alder Ave. in Port Edward. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
New housing development announced for Port Edward

Members of the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance met with Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen and senior officials from the provincial government in Terrace last week. (Photo courtesy, Sean Bujtas)
B.C., northwest leaders resume negotiations over sharing tax revenues from industrial projects

Seal Cove Salt Marsh was officially opened on April 23, with community celebrations after the restoration project saw the PRPA invest $4 million in the rebuild. (Photo: Supplied)
Seal Cove Salt Marsh opens with $4 million Prince Rupert Port Authority Investment