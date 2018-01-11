NORTH ISLAND GAZETTE FILE PHOTO Pat Horgan (pictured above), the brother of BC Premier John Horgan, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

  • Jan. 11, 2018 12:12 p.m.
  • News

The brother of Premier John Horgan has passed away. A statement was released Thursday morning from Horgan’s office reflecting on the tragedy.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce that Pat Horgan, Premier John Horgan’s brother, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

“Pat passed away from cancer at the age of 71. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.”

The statement mentioned that a service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Agency in support of lung cancer research.

Messages to the family can be sent to: shirpath04@gmail.com.

Pat Horgan lived in the Nimpkish Heights area for more than 20 years. In his time there, he served the community as a representative on the Advisory Planning Committee, chair of the Board of Variance, and was a director on the board for North Island College.

He also worked at North Island Crisis and Counselling Society, which helped him connect with people from all communities within Area C of the Regional District of Mount Waddington.

Pat Horgan’s spouse is Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland.

Previous story
Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire
Next story
B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

Just Posted

The North Coast community’s love for Cody and Sam

Cody Scheuerman’s battle with cancer brought Prince Rupert together in support

In Our Opinion: Big spending programs

BC Liberal leader hopeful Andrew Wilkinson doesn’t have a clear response for the housing crisis

LETTER: City hall closes access to public restrooms

Prince Rupert resident concerned about lack of access, and praises Chad Estrada performance

NWCC students can now complete business degrees in the U.S.

Northwest Community College finalizes a transfer agreement with Park University

Rupert port breaks its own records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

This Week Podcast – Episode 67

Hosts Chelsea and Keili discuss curling, brewing and all the news highlights in Prince Rupert

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

BCHL alumni named to Canadian men’s Olympic hockey roster

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett amongst the B.C. players named to Olympic team

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Big improvement in graduation over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

Most Read