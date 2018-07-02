Broken fire detectors hold up long-weekend ferry

BC Ferries’ Northern Adventure remains at the Prince Rupert dock for repairs

Broken fire-detection equipment aboard the Northern Adventure has kept the Prince Rupert-Haida Gwaii ferry stuck at the Prince Rupert dock.

According to BC Ferries, a specialist is flying in from Miami to fix the problem, and the repairs should be finished Tuesday, July 3.

“The fire detection system is mandatory safety equipment required to be able to sail,” says a BC Ferries service notice.

Rather than leaving Sunday night from Prince Rupert, the ferry is now expected to depart Prince Rupert for Haida Gwaii at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 3.

READ MORE: BC Ferries Prince Rupert terminal gets a $12M upgrade

The next sailing will leave Skidegate Landing at 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, with the next sailings departing Prince Rupert at 2 p.m. and then departing Skidegate Landing at 11 p.m. the same day.

The Northern Adventure is expected to return to regularly scheduled service on Thursday, July 5 with a 10 a.m. sailing departing Prince Rupert.



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter