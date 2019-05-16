The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, May 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

British Columbia man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says

Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged in September 2014 with driving while prohibited

The Supreme Court of Canada says a British Columbia man charged with a driving offence is entitled to a trial in French.

The ruling comes today in the case of Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act in September 2014 with driving while prohibited.

The following January, Bessette appeared in provincial court in Surrey, B.C., and asked that his trial be held in French — a request the Crown contested.

A judge then refused to order a French trial, concluding that B.C. law does not include a right to one for provincial offences.

READ MORE: No French trial for francophone in Surrey

Bessette asked the Supreme Court of British Columbia to intervene but the court declined, saying he would have to wait for an eventual appeal after having a trial in English.

Bessette unsuccessfully challenged the decision in the B.C. Court of Appeal, prompting him to take his case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

READ MORE: Distracted driving leading cause of injury crashes involving youth

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family man, newlyweds among dead in crash of Alaska planes
Next story
B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Just Posted

Why We Relay: Lois Chappell

After her battle with breast cancer, a Prince Rupert woman found camaraderie on a dragon boat team

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Enhanced lighting installations underway at Second Avenue crosswalk

After several pedestrian collisions in Prince Rupert, the province is delivering street upgrades

Tax decrease for Port Edward residents

Residents paying less taxes than Prince Rupert, a new financial plan, and Seafest soccer tournament

Butze Rapids Trail closed for gravel maintenance

The North Coast trail is expected to reopen on May 15

Softball season well underway on Rupert fields

After merging baseball and softball, the teams are stronger than ever

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

Create new coast-to-cost energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

British Columbia man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says

Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged in September 2014 with driving while prohibited

Bill to ban oil tankers on B.C.’s coast defeated in Senate, but not dead yet

The committee’s five Conservative senators voted against it

Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count B.C. bats

Volunteer assistance is needed to count bats at local roost sites around B.C.

Most Read