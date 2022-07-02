UPDATE: Saanich bank shootout suspects confirmed as 22-year-old twins from Duncan

The two male suspects in the Saanich bank shootout have been identified by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

The men are 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterloni from Duncan. Neither had criminal records or were known to police, RCMP Cpl. Alex Berube said at Saturday (July 2) press conference.

Investigators have determined the two were the only suspects in the Bank of Montreal branch during the incident, however they continue to look into whether anyone else was involved or associated with it.

“We understand that the release of the names of the two deceased may answer the who, but there are still many outstanding questions and investigation efforts that need to take place in order to fully understand what took place and why,” said Berube. “The motive behind the armed robbery and subsequent exchange of gunfire with police has not yet been determined.”

Investigators have also been able to confirm the two brothers are connected with the white 1992 Toyota Camry with black racing stripes found at the scene.

Berube said investigators have already received numerous tips, and now police are asking for people with information about the brothers to come forward, if they have not already.

“We believe there could be people out that may have more information about the brothers, their recent activities and travels and we need those people to come forward and speak to police.”

The crime scene continues to be active and closed to the public, with forensic teams from the RCMP, Saanich police, and VicPD continuing their work at what is described as a “complex site.”

The June 28 incident left the two brothers dead and six members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team injured after an exchange of gunfire. Multiple improvised explosive devices were found at the scene and disposed of by the BC RCMP explosive disposal unit.

Anyone with recent information or interactions with the two male suspects, who saw the Toyota Camry in the week prior to the incident or anything else that could be related are asked to contact VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.

