Protestors run to the back of the farm at Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm on Sunday morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

BREAKING: Protestors gather at Abbotsford pig farm

Two bus loads of protestors have descended on the Harris Road location

Protestors have arrived in school buses at the Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road in Abbotsford.

Over a hundred people are gathered at the farm after footage was released earlier this week that allegedly showed the corpses of dead piglets among live animals at the location.

About two dozen protestors have lined the front of the farm, with several dozen also seen running to the back of the farm.

More to come.

Abe, Trudeau to tout trade gains without Trump participation in Pacific Rim pact

