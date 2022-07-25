BREAKING: Multiple shootings in Langley; people told to avoid area

Cops near 200th Street and Langley Bypass after multiple shootings through the city on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)Cops near 200th Street and Langley Bypass after multiple shootings through the city on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am.Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am.

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.:

A second emergency alert has been issued across the province, confirming the suspect included in the first alert is no longer a threat. It is unclear at this time if this means the suspect has been arrested or is dead.

Officials are still urging people to stay out of the area as they work to confirm if the multiple shootings involved only the one suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are telling people to stay out of the Langley area after multiple shootings early Monday morning (July 25).

In an emergency alert sent to Lower Mainland residents at 6:15 a.m., officials said there were multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core of the city, with one incident also in the Township, involving “transient victims.”

A suspect is described as a white man, with dark hair, wearing brown Carhart coveralls and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logon on the right sleeve.

He is associated with a white car.

“Police have interaction with one suspect, unknown others involved at this time,” the alert said.

The public was asked to stay out of the area until firther notice.

There were reports that one of the incident areas was the intersection of 200th Street and Langley Bypass.

More to come.

Breaking NewsLangley CityLangley Townshipmultiple shooting

Previous story
Rogers pursuing deal with competitors to juggle 911 calls in case of outage
Next story
Pope set for historic apology for abuses against Indigenous children in Canada

Just Posted

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock) Police are looking for key witnesses to an incident with a pickup truck that left a man dead west of Houston. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Probe continues into man’s death July 16 on Hwy 16 near Houston

Joe Rektor, vice president of finance and corporate services is retiring from Prince Rupert Port authority after 30 years of service to the organization. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert Port Authority VP of Finance retires after 30 years of service

Time to prepare – candidates required to fill Prince Rupert municipal office seats

Former Prince Rupert mayor Herb Pond is shown with his family and announced his intent to run in the October 15 municipal election. (Photo: Supplied)
Herb Pond announces intent for Prince Rupert mayoral candidacy