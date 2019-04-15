Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood, pictured here in a 2011 file photo, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising (his) face with intent to commit (an) offence in connection to a shooting at a Salmon Arm church Sunday. (Salmon Arm Observer file)

A 25-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Salmon Arm church Sunday.

Matrix Savage Gathergood was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising (his) face with intent to commit (an) offence.

Two men were shot at the Church of Christ at Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street on Sunday afternoon. One was taken to hospital, and is expected to recover, but Gordon Parmenter, 78, was killed.

His son David told Black Press Media he believed the attack on his father was targeted.

RCMP are continuing to speak with witnesses, and access to the Church of Christ is still blocked off as forensic teams investigate the scene.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said police are “limited with the amount of information we can share at this time” as they gather evidence for the court proceedings.

“Additional resources have been called in to support the ongoing investigation, and officers will be looking at any and all previous investigations or interactions with the accused and the victims to determine their relevance to the ongoing fatal shooting investigation,” West said in a news release.

Gathergood appeared by phone at court in Salmon Arm Monday morning and remains in custody.

His next appearance will be on Tuesday.

