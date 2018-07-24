IHIT is investigated a reported death of a seven-year-old child at a condo building in Willoughby. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene in the 20000-block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is on scene in Willoughby for a reported death of a seven-year-old child.

The incident happened in a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue.

There is no risk to public safety, according to police.

A construction worker in the area told the Times that several police units arrived to the condo building on Sunday night, and police have been on scene since.

More details to come.

Previous story
Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

Just Posted

Prince Rupert woman died at Texada Island music festival

23-year-old woman believed to have drowned on July 21 at Shingle Beach

Jean-Jacques Ruest named CN Rail’s president and CEO

After serving in the interim position since March, Ruest took over the Canadian company on July 24

City says McBride Street water line repairs to be completed soon

Repairs should be completed and traffic patterns restored by early August

Pembina to begin construction on Watson Island

Work on propane export facility on City of Prince Rupert land can start as of June 23

Shoreline Cleanup along Rushbrook ropes in 309kg of waste

More then 40 volunteers, and Marine Search and Rescue, picked up cigarette butts, tires and trash

Intertidal Music Festival wrap up

Video and photos from the full-day festival held at the North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward, B.C.

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene in the 20000-block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

Rabies vaccine snub worries B.C. mom

Surrey mother wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

Most Read