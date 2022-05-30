Emergency crews rush to Harrison Lake for rescue operation

Emergency crews tend to a person rescued from Harrison Lake after witnesses say they were saved from a submerged vehicle. (Photo/Dave Pinton)Emergency crews tend to a person rescued from Harrison Lake after witnesses say they were saved from a submerged vehicle. (Photo/Dave Pinton)
Witnesses reported at least nine emergency vehicles arrived at the scene of an apparent rescue operation on Harrison Lake. (Photo/John Allen)Witnesses reported at least nine emergency vehicles arrived at the scene of an apparent rescue operation on Harrison Lake. (Photo/John Allen)

At least one person has reportedly been rescued from the frigid waters of Harrison lake after their vehicle submerged.

According to local witnesses, multiple emergency vehicles have rushed to the east side of the lake.

A medivac helicopter has flown to the scene as well as at least nine emergency vehicles, including local firefighters and B.C. Emergency Medical Service.

The Observer has reached out to the Agassiz RCMP for further details.

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizBreaking NewsHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla win an injunction regarding Nasoga Lands territory dispute
Next story
‘All we had was our children’: A Ukrainian family’s harrowing escape from the war to Nelson

Just Posted

Joe Zelwietro, chief librarian of the Prince Rupert Library stands in front of the candle-adorned window commemorating the 100th anniversary of the organization. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Eat cake and read a book at the 100th anniversary of the Prince Rupert Library

Coast Ts’msyen were granted an injunction by the B.C. Supreme Court, haulting the transfer of Nasoga Lands to the Nisga’a Nation. Pictured are the Metlakatla and Lax Kw’alaams standing in solidarity on June 7, 2019 against the Nisga’a land purchase. (Shannon Lough/The Northern View)
Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla win an injunction regarding Nasoga Lands territory dispute

Sergeant Gerald Walker took command of the Prince Rupert RCMP detachment in mid-May as the new Office in Charge. He said he is looking forward to learning the nuances of the port city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New Prince Rupert OIC says policing is about helping people

Zoey Martin, Grade 4 student at Conrad Elementary reads a panel on the replica Witness Blanket on display at the Lester Center on May 26. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert students witness the Witness Blanket