UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

The Island is located about five kilometres east of Vancouver Island

  • Dec. 10, 2019 7:15 p.m.
  • News

There are no survivors after a plane crashed on Gabriola Island, according to RCMP.

Early reports indicate a plane crashed near Ricardo Road, near the northeastern corner of the Island. BC Emergency Health Services were called to crash around 6 p.m. Two ambulances from Gabriola Island were dispatched and an additional five units were transported via ferry.

Paramedics are on scene assessing the situation. The size and type of plane are currently unknown, as is the number of passengers on board.

twitter.com

READ ALSO: Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

According to a social media posts, it believed the plane did not strike any houses, but may have crashed landed in a nearby wooded area.

Reg Megyesi posted on Facebook “a plane has just crashed behind my mother-in-laws house. She called us concerned for her own safety. We rushed over and now there are emergency vehicles everywhere.”

Witness Paolo Gast posted he saw a plane do a low maneuver, then go straight up, then drop and “light show into ocean … sunset side of twin beach.”

RCMP are responding alongside the Coast Guard and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre. The Transportation Safety Board is also involved.

READ ALSO: 442 Squadron rescues survivors of plane crash near Port Hardy

Gabriola Island is located about five kilometres east of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scene. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

With files from Canadian Press.


The red pin indicates an approximate area where a plane has crashed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening. Google Maps photo

