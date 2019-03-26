The Queen of Surrey ferry in Langdale hit the neighboring water taxi dock and is now stuck (File contributed/ Ron Bignell)

Sailings cancelled after BC Ferries boat hits Langdale terminal

The Queen of Surrey is stuck on the dock, causing delays to Horseshoe Bay trips

A BC Ferries’ vessel has crashed into a dock at the Langdale terminal, causing the temporary suspension of sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay.

The Queen of Surrey experienced a “docking issue” on Tuesday morning, BC Ferries Tweeted, while witnesses said the ferry is physically on the dock and not moving.

Ron Bignell, who was in line at Langdale, said he heard a big crunch when it all happened.

“They basically somehow managed to avoid the actual dock and run right up on top of the Gambier Island water taxi dock,” Bignell said. “The dock is twisted over and the ferry was a little bit tilted but not bad.”

He said everyone is stuck on board until tugboats can be brought in.

“They tried manoeuvring the Queen of Surrey every which way to dislodge it, but no luck.”

ALSO READ: More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

While passengers await help, drivers waiting for the next sailing are turning around.

“Everyone’s leaving now, it’s a mass exodus because who knows how long this will take,” Bignell said. “Of course I was smart enough to reserve for this ferry, so I could get right up close and watch the accident.”

According to BC Ferries, the boat was making its turn towards the berth when it came into contact with the berthing structure. It came to rest on the edge of a fender panel on the pontoon. No one was hurt.

The corporation apologized for the inconvenience.

The Seaspan Kestrel is en route to help dislodge the vessel. A tugboat is expected to arrive before noon.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries has no plans to implement debit for vehicle ticket payments

BC Ferries pointed to other options for travel, such as a water taxi for foot passengers between the government dock at Horseshoe Bay and Gibsons Landing, and from the government dock at Horseshoe Bay and Hopkins Landing. Both are first come, first served and based on space availability.

Drivers can take other ferry routes: Earls Cove and Saltery Bay, Powell River and Comox, Departure Day and Horseshoe Bay or Duke Point and Tsawwassen.

Evening trips between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale will be via the Queen of Cowichan with limited space for cars. Sailings will depart Horseshoe Bay at 5:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. and from Langdale at 6:40 and 8:55 p.m.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries brave the freeze

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
All charges dropped against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett
Next story
Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

Just Posted

Prints Rupert Camera Club opens 2019 exhibition

The show is dedicated to the memory of long-time member Chris Green

City council briefs: Cannabis shop, Metlakatla venture and budget consultation

Prince Rupert council meets on March 25 for the Committee of the Whole

Terrace death not considered suspicious at this time: RCMP

Body of 49-year-old man was found in wooded area near Olson Ave. March 22

Pick-up truck crashes into nail salon entrance on McBride

Prince Rupert police say driver’s vision was obstructed by loose papers inside the vehicle

Three people from Prince Rupert area recovering from shellfish poisoning

Butter clams harvested in November 2018 could cause paralytic shellfish poisoning

Rupert’s greens ready for golf season

VIDEO: Prince Rupert Golf Club is open for 2019 with turf that weathered well over winter

Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

Seaplane company to modify fleet with a 750-horsepower electric motor

BREAKING: BC Ferry crashes into Langdale terminal

The Queen of Surrey is stuck on the dock, causing delays to Horseshoe Bay

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Vancouver Island home to B.C.’s luckiest lotto store

Five million-dollar winners have bought tickets from same Port Alberni corner store

Video of ‘shocking, chilling execution’ opens B.C. murder hearing

Sentencing underway for Brandon Woody after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Nanaimo

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property

Animals weren’t receiving adequate care

Morneau unveils principles for Indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain pipeline

The controversial pipeline was bought by Ottawa last year

Most Read