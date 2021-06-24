BREAKING: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A Saskatchewan First Nation says it has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

The Cowessess First Nation says ground-penetrating radar recently discovered the graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

It says the number is the highest to date found in Canada.

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries.

More to come.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Previous story
Record-breakingly hot temperatures forecast for B.C. this weekend

Just Posted

Ships in Prince Rupert and in ports across the country are encouraged to blast their horns at noon on June 25 in a global initiative to have all seafarers vaccinated with COVID-19 inoculations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Blast off for vaccines in Prince Rupert port on Seafarers Day

Unionized longshore and port workers in Prince Rupert gather along Highway 16 on June 15 not crossing the picket line where Prince Rupert Solidarity Group protests the docking and unloading of the Liberian-flagged, JPO Volans — a ship linked to Israel. (Photo: K-J Millar/the Northern View)
Prince Rupert ILWU workers suspended without pay after refusing to cross pro-Palestinian protest

Faith Long president of the Charles Hays Interact club said winning a $2,500 award for recycling efforts shows how a small effort can make a big difference. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Recycling wins for Charles Hays Interact Club

Aaron Brown drums to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A drummer celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert’s rhythm of a nation