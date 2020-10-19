(Screenshot)

UPDATE: No tsunami threat in B.C. after 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

Sand Point, Alaska under tsunami warning

B.C. has been cleared of any tsunami threats following an earthquake in Sand Point, Alaska, on Monday (Oct. 19).

According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Centre, the earthquake occurred roughly 88 kilometres south east of Sand Point around 2 p.m. , registering at 7.5 on the Richter Scale.

Emergency Management B.C. confirmed the all-clear at 3:50 p.m.

A tsunami warning remains in effect for South Alaska and Alaska Peninsula.

