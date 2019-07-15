The Canada Post Office on Second Ave. West was the site of a break-in last week. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Break-in at Prince Rupert Post Office causes service delay

Office closed most of July 8 morning after overnight forced entry

The Prince Rupert Post Office suffered a break-in last week, bringing postal services to a halt for a brief time.

The incident occured at the Second Ave. West facility sometime in the overnight hours of Sunday, July 7 to Monday, July 8. The office was closed until 11 a.m. on Monday morning as a result.

“About 7 a.m. [Monday] police responded to a break and enter to a business in the 400 block of Second Ave. West,” Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the Prince Rupert RCMP said.

READ MORE: Incident involving "several dogs" halts Canada Post service on Prince Rupert street

“Police attended and determined that there was forced entry into the property. Some items were stolen, and police are continuing to investigate the matter by taking statements and also reviewing surveillance,” Gerrits said.

It remains undetermined how many people were involved in the break-in. Cpl. Gerrits confirmed that there wasn’t any mail among the stolen items.

“We can confirm that a break-in occurred at the Prince Rupert Post Office. The incident was reported to Canada Post Security and Investigations and to the local RCMP detachment,” Phil Legault of Canada Post media relations said in a statement.

“Necessary repairs were completed on Tuesday,” Legault added, addressing the aftermath of the break-in. “As this incident is still under police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further or provide more details.”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert man and woman arrested in RCMP drug trafficking investigation

