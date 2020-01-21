Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

A 13-year-old boy from Maple Ridge is facing possible charges after an alleged assault involving four boys and one girl at a Port Coquitlam middle school.

The incident happened on Jan. 10 at around 3:15 p.m. at Citadel Middle School, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators believe that a verbal confrontation between four boys and one girl was escalated when the girl allegedly used a low level of physical force, police said. The teen from Maple Ridge allegedly responded with an “inappropriate level of force” that injured the girl.

The boy was arrested and released on conditions to appear in Port Coquitlam court at a later date. Police have not released the name of the boy because no charges have been formally laid.

RCMP said they are continuing to investigate and more evidence needs to be gathered and evaluated, adding that more charges are possible against the other youth involved.

Since the incident, a number of social media posts have been made that “directly contradict the video evidence, witness statements, and established facts of this investigation,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin warned, adding that “a lot of anger” has been directed to the school and police.

“We want to assure everyone that our first priority is to continually assess the risk and make sure that everyone involved is safe,” McLaughlin said. “Now, we ask that you stay patient and avoid judgment until a full and impartial investigation is complete.”

McLaughlin added that “it’s completely understandable that people are reacting emotionally to this file, especially since children are involved,” but that RCMP must conduct an impartial investigation.

Black Press Media has reached out to the school, as well as School District 43, for comment.

