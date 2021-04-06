Bottles and cans needed for $54,000 garbage collection initiative by Prince Rupert youths

The Rainmakers Interact Club, the youth-sponsored division of the Prince Rupert Rotary Club, is holding a bottle drive on April 10. A previous drive in January welcomed $1,400 from the bottles and cans with funds to be put towards a $54,000 harbour garbage collection initiative. (Photo: supplied/Faith Long)

A bottle drive to help fund a $54,000 floating sea-bin project for harbour refuse and garbage is being held by Rainmakers Interact Club on April 10.

The Prince Rupert community is invited to participate by dropping off bottles and cans, Faith Long president of the Interact Club said. The club has been collecting bottles and cans throughout the school year and is requesting local residents’ assistance to help increase the collection numbers for the community beneficial Seabin project.

The youth division of Rotary will be accepting any recyclable bottles or cans that are able to be returned for a deposit refund, Bob Killbery Prince Rupert Rotary director of youth services, said. Alcohol bottles, pop bottles, cans, etc. can be dropped off at the front entrance of Charles Hays Secondary School between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday where they will be sorted and delivered to the bottle depot.

The funds generated will go towards the 2021 purchase of six sea-bin units to be placed at various locations in the region. It is planned for two bins to be placed at the yacht club, two in Cow Bay Marina, and two are planned for the Port Edward Harbour Authority, Long said.

Each V5 Seabin ‘trash skimmer’ acts as a floating garbage bin. Working on a pump system it skims the water surface of marinas, yacht clubs, ports and bodies of water within a calm environment. The units will seize floating debris such as micro-plastics, micro-fibers, contaminated organic material like leaves and seaweed.

The Seabin can catch just less than 4 kg of floating debris per day or 1.4 tons per year depending on weather and debris volumes including micro-plastics down to 2 mm small. With the use of absorbent pads, the units are also able to assist with the surface collection of petroleum and detergent-based products found in many marinas.

A previous bottle drive in Jan. netted more than $1,400 to go towards the floating trash cans, Long said.

