Faith Long president of Rainmakers Interact Club, the Prince Rupert Rotary-sponsored youth organization collects and sorts bottles and cans at the club’s April 10 community bottles drive. The funds earned will go towards six Seabin garbage collection units to be used in harbour areas of the region. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Bottle drive successful with more collected than can be sorted in one day

Rainmakers Interact Club supports local community with funds toward ocean garbage collection units

A bottle drive to help fund a $54,000 floating sea-bin project for harbour refuse and garbage was held by Rainmakers Interact Club on April 10, with more bottles and cans received than the 18 volunteers and club members could sort and return in one day.

A previous bottle drive in Jan. netted more than $1,400 to go towards the floating trash cans, Faith Long president of the Rotary-sponsored youth club said. The club has earned a total of $2,300 collected from ongoing efforts throughout the year.

“We had overwhelming support from the Prince Rupert community,” said Long. “Over the next week will try to get the rest sorted so we can know the total. It will be more than we made last time.”

The Prince Rupert community was invited to participate by dropping off bottles and cans to the entrance of Charles Hays Secondary School. The club has been collecting bottles and cans throughout the school year for the community beneficial Seabin project. The bottles and cans that were not sorted on Saturday numbered more than were collected in the first drive, Lond said.

The funds generated will go towards the 2021 purchase of six sea-bin units to be placed at various locations in the region. It is planned for two bins to be placed at the yacht club, two in Cow Bay Marina, and two are planned for the Port Edward Harbour Authority, Long said.

Each V5 Seabin ‘trash skimmer’ acts as a floating garbage bin. Working on a pump system it skims the water surface of marinas, yacht clubs, ports and bodies of water within a calm environment. The units will seize floating debris such as micro-plastics, micro-fibers, contaminated organic material like leaves and seaweed.

The Seabin can catch just less than 4 kg of floating debris per day or 1.4 tons per year depending on weather and debris volumes including micro-plastics down to 2 mm small. With the use of absorbent pads, the units are also able to assist with the surface collection of petroleum and detergent-based products found in many marinas.

The project is ongoing Long said, and the club hopes to eventually purchase more than the original six bins.

