On Oct. 11 the North Coast Regional District issued a boil water notice for Sandspit. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Boil water notice issued for Sandspit

After numerous E. coli bacteria found in a sample of water

The North Coast Regional District (NCRD) issued a boil water advisory for Sandspit on Oct. 11.

“All water intended for human consumption, as well as water to wash fruit, vegetables, etc., should be brought to a rolling boil and kept at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute,” the NCRD stated in a Facebook post.

One of four water samples taken in early October by the Sandspit Community Water System was reported to have numerous E. coli bacteria, despite a healthy measure of free chlorine.

Northern Health tested the routine samples at a laboratory in Prince Rupert.

Two more samples will be collected from the water source in question, one on Oct. 12 and a second on Oct. 19. If both of these samples test negative for E. coli, then Northern Health will advise the Sandspit Community Water System to remove the boil water notice.

The NCRD owns and operates the Sandspit water system, supplying drinking water to all residents in the community on Moresby Island.

Northern Health Authority dictates the type and frequency of water quality monitoring, with it being monitored for bacteria a minimum of once per month and annually for chemical and physical properties, the NCRD website states.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
