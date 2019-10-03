Boil water notice in effect for section of Prince Rupert

Residents living in Section 2 are advised to heat their water before drinking

Residents living in the Atlin, Graham, Second Ave. West area (Section 2) of Prince Rupert have been issued a boil water notice by the city.

The city suspects the water quality issue can be attributed to low flows, oversized piping and recent storm surges.

Residents should heat the water to a rapid boil for two to three minutes before consumption – including brushing teeth, drinking and cooking. The use of water for bathing and washing clothes is considered safe without boiling.

“Our communications team and crew are out in the field going door to door notifying residents in the area,” Mayor Lee Brain stated.

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert announces $22M for water treatment project

Section 2 under the boil water notice includes:

  • The 1400-block to 1900-block of Second Ave. West;
  • Graham Ave.;
  • Atlin Ave.;
  • Moresby Ave.;
  • Van Arsdol St.;
  • Alpine Drive;
  • Twelfth St.;
  • Thirteenth St.;
  • Fourteenth St.;
  • Fifteenth St.;
  • Sixteenth St. and
  • Seventeenth St.

“The City of Prince Rupert is working diligently with Northern Health to rectify this situation as soon as possible. We will be performing flushing of the water mains in the area over the next few days in order to refresh the system,” Brain stated.

READ MORE: Unacceptable levels of lead found in water at four SD52 schools

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Wolf spotted roaming on residential street in Prince Rupert twice in two days

Just Posted

Boil water notice in effect for section of Prince Rupert

Residents living in Section 2 are advised to heat their water before drinking

And the winners of The Northern View’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are…

Find out who Prince Rupert voted as this year’s best of the best

LETTER: Cocullo’s “let the girls play” column based on absurd notion

Cocullo should think before she types

LETTER: A response to Prince Rupert’s climate demands. Capitalism now a solution

Eshom trusts Elon Musk and start-up companies to solve climate change

In their own words: What issues would you address in Prince Rupert specifically to tackle climate change?

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley federal candidates talk about climate change in Prince Rupert

WATCH: Wolf spotted roaming on residential street in Prince Rupert twice in two days

Resident warns neighbours of wolf sighted on 800-block of Eleventh Ave. East.

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Forestry, pipelines top the agenda at Burns Lake forum

Six of eight candidates participated in the Sept. 26 Chamber of Commerce event

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

Most Read