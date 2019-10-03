Boil water notice in effect for section of Prince Rupert

Residents living in Section 2 are advised to heat their water before drinking

Residents living in the Atlin, Graham, Second Ave. West area (Section 2) of Prince Rupert have been issued a boil water notice by the city.

The city suspects the water quality issue can be attributed to low flows, oversized piping and recent storm surges.

Residents should heat the water to a rapid boil for two to three minutes before consumption – including brushing teeth, drinking and cooking. The use of water for bathing and washing clothes is considered safe without boiling.

“Our communications team and crew are out in the field going door to door notifying residents in the area,” Mayor Lee Brain stated.

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert announces $22M for water treatment project

Section 2 under the boil water notice includes:

The 1400-block to 1900-block of Second Ave. West;

Graham Ave.;

Atlin Ave.;

Moresby Ave.;

Van Arsdol St.;

Alpine Drive;

Twelfth St.;

Thirteenth St.;

Fourteenth St.;

Fifteenth St.;

Sixteenth St. and

Seventeenth St.

“The City of Prince Rupert is working diligently with Northern Health to rectify this situation as soon as possible. We will be performing flushing of the water mains in the area over the next few days in order to refresh the system,” Brain stated.

READ MORE: Unacceptable levels of lead found in water at four SD52 schools

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist