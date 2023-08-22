Boil water notice changed to advisory by the City of Prince Rupert

After two weeks of the boil water notice, the advisory is now deemed a low risk to residents.

The City of Prince Rupert changed the boil water notice to an advisory, though construction continues. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Prince Rupert’s boil water notice has turned into an advisory, indicating less of a hazard to Prince Rupert residents.

The “low danger” designation comes after over two weeks of a boil water notice due to ongoing construction to the city’s water system.

Those who are immunocompromised should still boil tap water for at least one minute, according to Veronika Stewart, manager of communications for the City of Prince Rupert.

“A Water Quality Advisory is a precautionary measure issued to residents considered most ‘at risk,’” she said. “It indicates a level of risk associated with consuming the drinking water, but the conditions do not warrant a boil water notice or do-not-use water notice.”

As major construction continues across the city, Stewart added that if residents see unclear or “milky” water from their taps, they should run cold water until it becomes clear.