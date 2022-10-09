Jaqui McDermott (Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)

Jaqui McDermott (Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)

Body of Ontario woman missing in B.C. found

Criminality is not believed to be a factor

  • Oct. 9, 2022 10:30 a.m.
  • News

RCMP in Merritt say the body of a woman missing since Oct. 1 was found on Oct. 8.

Jaqui McDermott disappeared after briefly attending a yoga retreat near Merritt.

Her vehicle was found broken down on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake and all her belongings left behind.

Extensive air and ground searches were conducted for the missing woman by RCMP and Search and Rescue.

The family has posted to Facebook to say her body was found and to ask for privacy at this time.

RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman’s sudden death.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and has launched a concurrent fact-finding investigation.

McDermott is originally from the Waterloo Region in Ontario.

READ MORE: Jaqui McDermott ‘disappeared without a trace,’ near Merritt, says mom

MerrittMissing woman

Previous story
Flying into the future: New cleaning robots at Kelowna airport first in Canada

Just Posted

Floodwaters cover Ray Chipeniuk’s driveway near Smithers, B.C. in this 2018 handout photo. Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by Chipeniuk and his wife whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ray Chipeniuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property

Staff from the Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert show off the upgrades to the second floor of their building on Oct. 6. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Port Authority assists with $125K to Friendship House reno’s

The contribution from the Port’s Community Investment Fund allowed the culinary and community work that takes place in the Friendship House’s kitchen to continue. (file photo/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Port donates more than $75 K to Gitga’at First Nation community kitchen

Knut Bjorndal said on Oct. 2, he will be glad to look out across Porpoise Harbour and not see the environmental hazard, the derelict vessel Fairwind, after fighting for years to have it removed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Farewell Fairwind — final decision on Port Edward’s trouble causing derelict vessel