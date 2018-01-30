North Shore Rescue members were deployed to help with the search (North Shore Rescue)

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Attempts to recover the body of a kayaker in the Capilano River will resume Tuesday morning.

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a call about a kayaker in distress on the swollen and fast-moving river on Monday afternoon.

A search was mounted involving multiple agencies and a body was eventually located, but North Shore Rescue said the recovery was a complicated operation.

“Recovery operations of the deceased kayaker at Capilano River have stopped for the night,” the RCMP said in a tweet, adding the recovery would resume in the morning.

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use “extreme caution” due to high water levels in metro Vancouver creeks and rivers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two car incidents caused by icy conditions

Just Posted

Two car incidents caused by icy conditions

Multiple people arrested for outstanding warrants in Prince Rupert

Rampage drop game one of series against Williams Lake

Prince Rupert was outshot 41-32 on the night

Micheal Lee says he’ll bring cell coverage to Highway 16

BC Liberal leader candidate visits Prince Rupert Jan. 20 to talk about his political agenda

Do you think Prince Rupert should have a tsunami siren?

We asked Prince Rupert residents how they felt about the response to the tsunami warning on Jan. 23

Islanders support Seafarers

Islander Hall Society presents funds to Prince Rupert Seafarers’ Mission

MVP Of The Week: Dylon Cruz, a dead shot

Prince Rupert’s Dylon Cruz is taking his passion for archery to the BC Winter Games 2018

Shop Prince Rupert winners

In the past years, more than $250,000 has been spent at Shop Prince Rupert merchants

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Most Read