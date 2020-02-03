The red pointer shows the approximate area where a body was discovered, along the edge of Skagit River in Hope on Sunday, Feb. 2. Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating. (Google Maps)

Body found near river in small Lower Mainland town

Deceased has yet to be identified as coroner begins investigation of body found in Skagit River

RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body found along Silverhope Creek in the Hope area.

The discovery was made on Sunday, Feb. 2, in the 19000-block of Silver-Skagit Road, and the Hope RCMP and BC Coroners Service attended the site.

Cpl. Mike Rail from the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said the investigation is still in its early stages and the deceased has not been identified. He also states there is nothing suspicious so far about the case.

“There is no evidence collected at this point of the investigation to suggest a criminal act has occurred or a danger to the public,” he said in an email to The Hope Standard.

“The BC Coroners Service investigation will look to determine the identity of the deceased and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death.”

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@hopestandard.com

@CHWKcommunity
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Just Posted

Prince Rupert splits final homestand, finish regular season second overall

The Rampage will play Hazelton in the playoffs after loss to Terrace and win against the Wolverines

Wood pellets are a hot commodity

Supply of wood burning pellets resumes

Sugar Shack Satisfaction

AFFNO tenth anniversary sellout sweetness

Bon Debarras had audience dancing in the aisles

French Canadian folk trio at Lester Centre

Prince Rupert gymnasts roll at Smithers gymnastics competition

Rupert athletes a mainstay on the podium, all qualify for provincials

VIDEO: WHO working with Google to combat coronavirus misinformation

A number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online

Body found near river in small B.C. town

Deceased has yet to be identified as coroner begins investigation of body found in Skagit River

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Another snowfall warning in effect for Terrace, Kitimat and Stewart

A total of 15 to 25 cm of snowfall is expected

B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network

Minister of state announced program Monday on Vancouver Island

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Most Read