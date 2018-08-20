Body found near Port Edward identified as missing man

David Kim went missing April 7 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

The body discovered on the shores of Port Edward July 2 has been identified as missing Terrace resident David Kim.

Friends and family of Kim’s confirmed the identity with Black Press Media.

BC Coroners Service confirmed the cause of death was drowning. No foul play was suspected.

The 45-year-old Kim was last seen April 7 leaving Shames Mountain parking lot. His car was found parked and locked near Khyex River off Highway 16 the next day, sparking a week-long air, ground and water search operation between the RCMP, Search and Rescue and an experienced group of friends, family and community volunteers.

On July 2 the Coast Guard found Kim’s body in Inverness Passage, along the shores of Port Edward.

Kim was an avid outdoorsman and a well-known personality at Shames Mountain.

Shortly after his disappearance White seeded a GoFundMe campaign to raise almost $10,000 in Kim’s honour to benefit Terrace Search and Rescue and My Mountain Co-op. She distributed that money early July.

