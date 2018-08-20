Body found near Port Edward identified as missing man

David Kim went missing April 7 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

David Kim. (GoFundMe photo)

The body discovered on the shores of Port Edward July 2 has been identified as missing Terrace resident David Kim.

Friends and family of Kim’s confirmed the identity with Black Press Media.

BC Coroners Service confirmed the cause of death was drowning. No foul play was suspected.

The 45-year-old Kim was last seen April 7 leaving Shames Mountain parking lot. His car was found parked and locked near Khyex River off Highway 16 the next day, sparking a week-long air, ground and water search operation between the RCMP, Search and Rescue and an experienced group of friends, family and community volunteers.

On July 2 the Coast Guard found Kim’s body in Inverness Passage, along the shores of Port Edward.

Kim was an avid outdoorsman and a well-known personality at Shames Mountain.

Shortly after his disappearance White seeded a GoFundMe campaign to raise almost $10,000 in Kim’s honour to benefit Terrace Search and Rescue and My Mountain Co-op. She distributed that money early July.

READ MORE: Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing Terrace man presumed dead


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Just Posted

Body found near Port Edward identified as missing man

David Kim went missing April 7 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Taekwondo students dress up Charles Hays just for kicks

Prince Rupert Taekwondo Club hosts week long summer camp for kids

Entire Port Edward council running for re-election

A preview of the 2018 municipal race in the District of Port Edward

Inspection report reveals multiple failures in Prince Rupert ammonia leak

68kg ammonia tank was being stored improperly in a shipping container outside the arena

In Our Opinion: How to lose an ammonia tank— ask the city

How did a 68kg cylinder of ammonia remain unseen after multiple audits and assessments

Cultural canoe reconnects families to the coast

Wave Riders explore the North Coast, B.C. shores in a large canoe as a way to unplug and be present

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Canadians fear for relatives trapped amid flooding in Indian state of Kerala

More than 800,000people have been displaced by floods and landslides

IndyCar driver Wickens flown to hospital after scary crash

IndyCar said Wickens was awake and alert as he was taken to a hospital

Ex-BCTF president ‘undeterred’ after early release from pipeline protest jail term

Susan Lambert and Order of Canada recipient Jean Swanson released early

Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend with new items

Seven per cent of Canadians consider themselves vegetarians and 2.3 per cent identify as vegans

B.C. swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Victoria MS athlete Susan Simmons swam for eight-and-a-half hours in 9 C choppy waters

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights are misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Most Read